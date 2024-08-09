Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Aerogels updated its FY24 guidance to more than $0.09 EPS.

NYSE ASPN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.85. 2,672,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,776,944 shares of company stock worth $90,299,843. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

