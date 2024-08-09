ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $848.54 and last traded at $853.51. 348,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,233,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $876.65.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $987.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $951.80. The stock has a market cap of $339.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ASML by 11,084.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ASML by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,951,000 after purchasing an additional 203,860 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

