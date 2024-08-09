Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.03

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.03 and last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 15082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AX.UN

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Down 1.9 %

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$704.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.41.

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.