Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.03

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.03 and last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 15082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
