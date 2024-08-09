ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,804. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $971.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $807,209.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,869.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $3,922,040 in the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

