ARPA (ARPA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.17 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One ARPA token can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. ARPA has a market cap of $48.80 million and $6.17 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARPA has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03429736 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $5,912,218.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

