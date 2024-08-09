ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Upgraded by Daiwa America to Strong-Buy

Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised ARM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut ARM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ARM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ARM traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $117.00. 6,396,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,855,698. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average of $127.79. ARM has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.