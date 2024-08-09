Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Given Buy Rating at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.71% from the stock’s current price.

ARLO has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ARLO traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 3,411,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.