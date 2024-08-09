Argus Downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Shares of INTC opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

