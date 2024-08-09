Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $13.69

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $14.90. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 84,111 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 9.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 744,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.