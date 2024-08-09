Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.81) EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

ARCT opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $506.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,846,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

