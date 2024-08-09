Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcellx Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of Arcellx stock traded up $6.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,170. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $511,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,283. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.