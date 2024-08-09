ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $134.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.25.

ARCB opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $9,298,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $6,812,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 86.3% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 80,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

