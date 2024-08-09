Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 99,568 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,568 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.7% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 72,875,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,414,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.