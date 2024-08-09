Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $68.94 on Monday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 12.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 653.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 223,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.8% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 27,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

