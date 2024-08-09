Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Down 7.7%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.55. 403,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,502,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.99.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,778 shares of company stock worth $1,066,861 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading

