Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.200–0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$66.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.5 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $333.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.97. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

