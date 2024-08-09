Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.200–0.140 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. 828,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,608. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $309.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.