Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.19. 50,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 72,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Applied Energetics Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.18 million, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative net margin of 352.04% and a negative return on equity of 429.18%.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

