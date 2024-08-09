Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.91. 132,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,019,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,518,000 after acquiring an additional 881,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 678,905 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3,768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 348,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 339,156 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

