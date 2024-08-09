Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.96 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00035832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

