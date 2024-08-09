Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at UBS Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,483,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,119,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

