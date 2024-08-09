Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.33), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%.
Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE AIV traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,908. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.37. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
About Apartment Investment and Management
