Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.33), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,908. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.37. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

