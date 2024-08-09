Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Lessened by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AON were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $326.73 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.13.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

