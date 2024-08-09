Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.8 %

AM opened at $14.07 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.