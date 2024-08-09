ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $335.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $345.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS stock opened at $309.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.88.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $446,400,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

