ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.38-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.91 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.380-4.820 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $1,101,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,953,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $978,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 767,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $1,101,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,202 shares of company stock worth $9,387,374. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.