ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY24 guidance to $4.38-4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.380-4.820 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 231,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,803. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ANIP. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,886.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,374 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

