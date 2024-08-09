ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY24 guidance to $4.38-4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.380-4.820 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,324. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $1,101,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,374 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

