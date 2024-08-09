ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,150. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $127,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,136.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,374. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

