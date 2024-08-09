Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) PT at $14.88

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. Bank of America raised TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.33.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 155,751 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in TaskUs by 145.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in TaskUs by 53.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

