Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target at $114.56

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

