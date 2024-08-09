Analysts Set Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Price Target at C$6.60

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

RSI opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$727.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.52.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.80 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5297347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

