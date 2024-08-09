Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Price Target at $313.90

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:LAD opened at $283.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $105,370,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 267,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

