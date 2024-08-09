Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT at $5.75

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.
JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.
JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.93. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.58.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.
