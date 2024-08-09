Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.100-20.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.8 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.3 billion. Amgen also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.10-20.10 EPS.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.85. 698,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.83. The company has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

