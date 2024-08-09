Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.10-20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.8-33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.07 billion. Amgen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.100-20.100 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.89.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN
Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Read More
