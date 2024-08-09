Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,574. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.38 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.83. The company has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

