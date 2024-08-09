American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) CEO Steven O. Vondran Sells 21,537 Shares

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $223.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.87. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.