American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.0 million-$42.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.5 million. American Superconductor also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00 EPS.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMSC traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 772,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $751.80 million, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 2.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. Equities analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSC. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

