American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AWR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 46,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.
