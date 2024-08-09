American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

American States Water Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AWR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 46,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

