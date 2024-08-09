American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.060-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.0 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 199,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,577. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

