American Lithium (CVE:LI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.52

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 204892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on American Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

American Lithium Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$118.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.36.

American Lithium (CVE:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.

American Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

