Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

ABEV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Ambev alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ABEV

Ambev Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABEV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 11,284,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,455,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.