Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of ALTO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 504,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Wednesday.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.