Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Altai Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Altai Resources Company Profile

Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 50% interest in the Malartic gold property which consists of six map designated claims covering an area of 127.6 hectares located in the Malartic Township, Val d'Or area, Quebec; and a 50% interest in the Cessford oil property covering an area of 240 acres located in the Cessford area of Southern Alberta.

