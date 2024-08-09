Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.77. 10,773,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,166,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,385,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

