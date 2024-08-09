Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LNT has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.96. 354,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,629. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 142,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,340,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

