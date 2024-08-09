Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $33.70

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.70, but opened at $30.52. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 611,150 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 8.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,773. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

