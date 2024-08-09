Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALIM

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $291.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.