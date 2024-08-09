Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $11,997.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.55%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after acquiring an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,417 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Alignment Healthcare

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.